Timothée Chalamet wanted Paris premiere of Marty Supreme to be free

Timothée Chalamet wanted the Paris premiere of Marty Supreme to be free.

The 30-year-old actor made the light-hearted statement after audiences were charged up to €50 (£43) to attend the event, telling the crowd ticket prices “had nothing to do with me”.

Wearing sunglasses and a brown Givenchy suit, Timothée was greeted by cheering fans at the French premiere of Marty Supreme at the Le Grand Rex theatre on Tuesday (03.02.26) night.

The A24-produced film, which Chalamet also produced, was presented alongside its directors in front of a packed audience in Paris, where tickets for reserved orchestra seats had been sold at prices reaching €50.

Addressing attendees from the stage, Timothée criticised the pricing and distanced himself from the decision.

He said: “I know you were charged a lot. It has nothing to do with me! I’m not getting any money from it, I would have liked for it to be free.”

His remarks were met with applause from the crowd, according to reports from the event.

Timothée, who appeared to remain partly in his character from the movie as hustling table tennis champion Marty Reisman also spoke about the importance of French film culture as he introduced the screening with director Josh Safdie and the movie’s co-writer Ron Bronstein.

Speaking in French, Timothée praised local audiences, saying: “There is a big cinema culture in France.”

He added: “And even if the film is successful in the United States, it’s a miracle movie.”

Timothée also paid tribute to “the French people who love movies”.

Josh told the audience the central role in the film had been created with Timothée in mind.

He said: “The part of Marty Reisman was written for him.”

Reflecting on their first meeting, Josh added: “I met him when he was in his early 20s, and I met a young man who had eyes bigger than his head.

“I met a young man who was present in the room but not where he wanted to be, and I met Timmy Supreme.

“I met a kid who had a vision for himself. He could see the world, he could see the arts, but he was so far away. He needed to be at the center.”

The Paris premiere followed a strong awards season run for Timothée’s performance in the film, which has already earned major recognition in the United States.

Marty Supreme is scheduled for theatrical release in France on 18 February through Metropolitan FilmExport.