Whoopi Goldberg slams Elon Musk for criticising Lupita Nyong'o's casting in The Odyssey

Whoopi Goldberg has slammed Elon Musk for criticising Lupita Nyong'o's rumoured role in The Odyssey.

The Tesla and X boss hit headlines earlier this week by amplifying the backlash over the Oscar-winning actress allegedly playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem.

While her character has yet to be confirmed, Musk complained that Nolan "has lost his integrity" by casting the 12 Years a Slave star.

Responding to his comment on U.S. daytime show The View on Tuesday, Goldberg said, "Musk claims that Nolan has 'lost his integrity,' you know, because Homer described this fictional character as a fair-skinned blonde who was so beautiful that men started a war over her.

"I don't know if you realise this, Lupita is also considered one of the world's most beautiful women. So I'm not sure what you're trying to say."

The Sister Act star addressed the entrepreneur directly and told him that he doesn't have to go and see The Odyssey, and questioned why he felt the need to speak about an actor's appearance.

"I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people's looks, if this is where we're going," Goldberg continued. "And don't bother to try to clown me, baby - I know what I look like. There's so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won't do it. But know that I'm thinking it!"

Nyong'o was confirmed as a cast member in November 2024, but the Us star's role has not been confirmed and she has not yet appeared in any of the marketing materials.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, who embarks on a long, treacherous journey home to Ithaca at the end of the Trojan War. The star-studded cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Robert Pattinson.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17 July.