Jennifer Garner once bit chunk out of co-star's ear during fight scene

Jennifer Garner has revealed she once bit a chunk out of a co-star's ear while filming an intense fight scene.

The actress made the confession while promoting the upcoming second season of her thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me.

During a press event, a clip from the show's trailer was screened showing a uniformed man, played by actor and stunt performer Sala Baker, knocking on the door of Garner's character, Hannah, before she flees the premises and a violent struggle erupts in her kitchen.

Giving context, Garner explained that she and Baker had previously worked together on the 2007 action thriller The Kingdom, recalling a particularly brutal encounter as part of a scene.

"Can I just say that the performer, Sal, the last time I fought him was in The Kingdom," she stated. "Pete Berg, who was the director, told him to try to kill me. We did not have a lot of choreography, and he told me to do anything I could to survive."

"He did, and I did, and I ended up scrambling onto his back," she continued. "I bit his ear, and we have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear, because we were not kidding."

Nearly two decades later, the pair have reunited on screen, with Garner joking that there was a "score to settle" between them.

"We went for it in a way that the crew - this was maybe our first or second day of shooting - were like, 'Can you be careful with her?' I was like, 'No, no, no, no, he's not going to be careful. I'm not going to be careful. Just back out of the way. I have a score to settle here,'" the actress quipped. "And Sal was with us the entire season. So prepare yourselves."

Her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau appeared shocked by the story, asking, "Can we just go over that again? You bit a piece of his ear off?" to which Garner replied, "Like Mike Tyson."

When he questioned her further, the Elektra actress added jokingly, "Don't make me mad. I seem nice. I've warned you before."

The second season of The Last Thing He Told Me will air on Apple TV+ on 20 February.