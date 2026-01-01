Dave Coulier reveals tongue cancer is in remission

Dave Coulier has revealed that his tongue cancer is now in remission.

The Full House star has confirmed that his tongue cancer is officially in remission, after undergoing 35 rounds of targeted radiation.

During an interview with Good Morning America on World Cancer Day on Wednesday, Coulier admitted that his cancer journey had been challenging.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride for sure," the 66-year-old said. "I'm in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been."

In December 2025, Coulier announced that a p16 squamous carcinoma had been found at the base of his tongue.

The diagnosis came nearly a year after he revealed he had been battling a "very aggressive" form of stage three non-Hodgkin's lymphoma since October 2024.

After undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy, Coulier shared that he was cancer-free, five months after his first diagnosis.

He has since said the two cancer diagnoses were "totally unrelated".

In a previous interview with People, the actor revealed that his tongue cancer was discovered during a routine six-month check-up.

"It turns out, if I hadn't had that PET scan, then they wouldn't have had this early of a detection and I'd have been in... a world of pain soon," he explained. "So as weird as this sounds, I'm now actually thankful for the first cancer, because it helped me detect this second one."

Appearing on the Today show in December, Coulier admitted the second diagnosis came as a shock.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of, 'Whoa, it's gone.' And then to get a test that says, 'Well now you've got another kind of cancer,'" he stated. "It is a shock to the system."