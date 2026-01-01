Channing Tatum undergoes shoulder surgery

Channing Tatum has undergone surgery to treat a "separated shoulder".

The Magic Mike actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white photo showing him dressed in a hospital cap and gown and lying on a bed in a medical office.

He captioned the post, "Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let's get it."

Tatum received support in the comments from his girlfriend, Inka Williams, who wrote, "Big bad wolf (heart emoji) we got disss (sic)."

The Deadpool & Wolverine star subsequently explained the reason for his hospitalisation on his Instagram Stories.

He posted an X-ray of his "separated shoulder" as well as a post-surgery update that showed a large screw holding the bones together.

"Screwed shoulder. Yay," the 45-year-old added.

Tatum didn't reveal how he sustained the injury or if his recovery will affect any work commitments.

The Roofman star's latest health issue comes months after he injured his leg while filming Avengers: Doomsday, in which he reprises his role as Gambit.

Tatum arrived for his cover interview with Variety with a limp and revealed he had to let his double do most of the action scenes, including "a big fight" with Robert Downey Jr.

In the interview, which was published in September last year, the actor revealed that he had to undergo intensive physical therapy.

"It's not about the pain I feel in the moment," he explained. "It's knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like."

He also lamented his age, adding, "I just hate getting old... In my mind, I'm literally still 30 years old - 26, if I'm honest."