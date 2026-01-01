Khloé Kardashian shares thoughts on death: 'I'm excited to go there'

Khloé Kardashian has shared her thoughts on death.

On the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, she detailed her own perspective on mortality.

"I have absolutely no fear about death," she opined.

"Like, I know where I'm going. I'm excited to go there, but not in a way where I would hurt myself. I know that can sound really morbid."

She added, "I just know it's going to be such a beautiful place and I'll be with all my loved ones."

Kardashian admitted there's one thing she's "afraid of" for when that day comes: "Leaving my children and my loved ones."

"That would be it," she said. "But the rest I'm like, 'I'm good. I'm solid up there.' "

Kardashian previously recalled the death of her father during a November episode of her podcast, when she was asked about the most pivotal moment that changed her life.

"Probably my dad dying, and I think it was the most traumatic, I think, for anyone. But I was 19, my brother was 16, and for him and I, it was really traumatic," she said of her and her brother, Rob. "We were together a lot, so I know our experiences together."

She added, "At the time, you don't think anything positive is coming of this, but then after that, you realise, OK, it taught us to be responsible and to get jobs and to stand on our own two feet. We were very reliant on my dad."

Khloé continued, sharing that "when he died, we didn't have that privilege of relying on him, and so it just really made us strong, good, responsible people".

Robert Kardashian Sr died in 2003 at age 59, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.