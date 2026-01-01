Ellen DeGeneres buys winter escape home in California

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have bought a palatial new home in Montecito, California.

The purchase, which comes just over a year since the former talk show host and the Arrested Development alum relocated to the UK, has sparked rumours that the pair are considering a permanent move back to the US.

However, Page Six reports a source close to the couple as confirming that the move is only temporary, and they simply "wanted to spend the winter in Montecito".

The couple's new $27.4 million (£20 million) holiday home, which was previously owned by producer Brian Grazer, is set over three manicured acres and includes a pickleball court.

DeGeneres and de Rossi moved to England following President Trump's election win in 2024, with a plan to fulfil de Rossi's dream of living in the English countryside.

They bought a 43-acre property named Kitesbridge Farm, but only lived there for a month before moving into a newer and much larger home with more acreage.

"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses," DeGeneres told the Wall Street Journal.

"We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them."

In July, the couple listed Kitesbridge Farm for $30 million (£22 million) - $10 million (£7.3 million) above the purchase price - after extensive renovations.

The Finding Nemo star has long been an avid house flipper, having bought at least 34 homes in California since the mid-2000s.