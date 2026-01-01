Brooklyn Beckham sets about erasing family tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham has altered a tattoo dedicated to his dad, David Beckham, amid their family feud.

Brooklyn's anchor tattoo on his right arm once read 'Dad' on a ribbon at its centre. Now, pictures obtained by the Sun newspaper show Brooklyn out with his wife, Nicola Peltz, in Los Angeles, with the script noticeably covered by what appears to be a starfish and two life belts.

The outlet reported that the eldest son of David and his fashion designer wife, Victoria, had laser treatment to alter his tattoo that was once dedicated to his father.

A source also claimed that he had "covered up" the tattoo on his chest dedicated to his mum.

The Beckham family feud took an explosive turn last month after Brooklyn shared a scathing statement attacking his parents via his Instagram Stories.

Nicola's dad, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, broke his silence on the feud on Tuesday.

"Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed at all," he joked during a Q&A session at the Wall Street Journal's Invest Live event in Florida.

Nelson shared that his advice to his family was to "stay the hell out of the press", and said both Brooklyn and Nicola were doing "great".

"My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that's not for coverage here today," he insisted.

"But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."