Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 27 years of sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis has celebrated a sobriety milestone.

The actor took to Instagram to write a lengthy message as she marked 27 years.

Curtis remembered her late co-star Richard Lewis with gratitude for supporting her during her battle with addiction.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself and Lewis, she reflected on how he "reached out and took my hand" and helped her along her recovery journey.

The Freaky Friday star starred opposite Lewis in the hit sitcom Anything but Love for four seasons, from 1989 to 1992.

The late stand-up comedian and actor passed away at 76 in February 2024 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles.

"27 years ago, I had pain and sorrow," Curtis wrote.

"I reached out my hand and my old colleague and friend, Richard Lewis, reached out and took my hand.

"The miracle of sobriety is that it just takes one other person to relate to how you're feeling and that can change everything.

"I'm honoured to be open with strangers, many who know me better than people I have spent my entire life with, and I try to honour all of their courage and strength, and hope daily and do what Richard did, which is reach my hand out to others in need," she concluded.