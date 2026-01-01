Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea for mother's return

Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional video in which she appeals for proof that her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, is alive.

According to authorities in Pima County, Arizona, the 84-year-old was last seen at her home on Saturday evening.

Police investigators believe Nancy was taken "against her will" from the property in the middle of the night.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Savannah posted a video in which she thanked followers for their prayers.

"We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she began, tearing up. "(Nancy) is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive."

The Today show co-anchor, who was joined by her siblings Annie and Cameron, went on to address the possibility that Nancy was being held at ransom.

Earlier in the week, editors at TMZ reported they had received an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the release of Nancy. The letter, which has not been verified, demands a substantial amount of Bitcoin.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," the 54-year-old continued. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Savannah went on to deliver a message directed at her mother.

"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe, and know, that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day we hold you in our arms again. We love you, mom," she added.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detectives are assisting with the investigation.

And on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to confirm he had spoken to Savannah and had directed federal law enforcement to be at the family's "complete disposal immediately".

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family," he wrote.