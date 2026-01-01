'It was the size of a tree!' Jessie Buckley broke toe filming The Bride

Jessie Buckley broke her toe while shooting The Bride!.

The 36-year-old actress' toe grew to the "size of a tree" after she fractured part of her foot in the final week of filming the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed gothic crime movie.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "The hardest scene, just because I actually broke my toe, was like the last week of shooting, and I was so tired.

"[In the scene] there was this gun firing, and I just overextended my toe by falling backwards too many times.

"And I had to come in and do the scene the next day, and my toe was the size of a tree."

Despite the pain, Buckley admitted the injury "helped" her portrayal of the Bride of Frankenstein.

She added: "It was just so swollen, but that's also fun.

"And I'm meant to have one leg shorter than the other anyway, so it probably helped."

While a broken toe was a benefit for the role, Buckley nearly didn't land the part at all - due to a lack of social media activity.

The Hamnet actress - who stars alongside the likes of Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz in The Bride! - recently said: "[Maggie] had to basically convince the powers that be that it didn't matter that I didn't have an Instagram account, that she only wanted me to do it. And I'm very, very grateful - it's not an easy thing to do. And I also get it on behalf of the studio.

"It'd be way easier if I had a million Instagram followers for them. But I don't think that actually works.

"At the end of the day, you want a story to have life, and whatever the director or writer feels is the way to make that come to life, that's their choice."

Buckley doesn't believe having a huge social media following carries as much "weight" as it used to in the movie industry.

She added: "I'm probably going to get in a lot of trouble for saying this. Maybe there was a moment where that actually had weight, and I just don't believe it does anymore.

"I think people like Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chloé Zhao, Denis Villeneuve, they're just making their s***, doing it their way. I don't think they can make the movies that they've made if they chose an ingredient based on Instagram followers rather than what colour paint they wanted to use."