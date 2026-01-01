Josh Radnor and wife Jordana Jacobs welcome first child

Josh Radnor and his wife Jordana Jacobs are first-time parents.

The How I Met Your Mother actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Jordana welcomed a baby boy "a few months ago".

"Here's what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He's super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word 'baba ghanoush' is hysterical. He's a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he's here," he wrote in the caption.

Radnor thanked the listeners of the How We Made Your Mother podcast, which he co-hosts with series co-creator Craig Thomas, for responding with "kind words" after he revealed the baby news on the show.

He added, "Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful."

Radnor, who typically keeps his personal life private, shared three photos of his baby. The first snap showed him holding the newborn close to his face, the next depicted the boy resting on his guitar as he tuned it up, and the last showed Jordana holding their son in a hospital bed. He did not divulge their baby's name.

The 51-year-old actor received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Rachel Zegler, AnnaSophia Robb and The Office's Angela Kinsey.

His podcast co-host Thomas also quoted a line from How I Met Your Mother, writing, "To quote a TV show we both like: 'Love is the best thing we do' -- congrats to you all and the pure love in these pics!"

Radnor started dating the psychologist in 2022 after meeting at a meditation retreat, and they tied the knot in January 2024.

The actor is best known for playing Ted Mosby alongside Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris in the TV sitcom from 2005 to 2014.