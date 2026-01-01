Kristen Stewart buys historic Los Angeles movie theatre

Kristen Stewart has purchased an historic movie theatre in Los Angeles.

In an interview for Architectural Digest published on Wednesday, the actress-director announced that she has bought the three-storey Highland Theatre in Highland Park. Kristen didn't disclose how much she paid for the iconic cinema.

"I didn't realise I was looking for a theatre until this place came to my attention. Then it was like a gunshot went off and the race was on. I ran toward it with everything I had," she recalled to the outlet. "I'm fascinated by broken-down old theatres. I always want to see what mysteries they hold."

Designed by architect Lewis Arthur Smith, the Highland Theatre opened in 1925.

But after being forced to shutter during the Covid-19 pandemic, owners closed the venue in February 2024 - just six days short of its 100th anniversary.

And as the new owner, the Spencer star plans to restore the cinema to its former glory.

"I think there's a way to bring the building back to life in a way that embraces its history but also brings something new to the neighbourhood and something new to the whole L.A. film community. That's the point - new ideas," the 35-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the chat, Kristen is optimistic about the future of Hollywood.

"The narrow path that's been forged has to be broadened, not by tokenised diversity but by doing things really differently. We can't keep making the same movie over and over again. And we can't turn our backs on the people who are most in need," she added.

Earlier this week, Kristen wrapped filming on the absurdist comedy-drama, Full Phil, co-starring Woody Harrelson and Emma Mackey.

Her feature directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, will be released in U.K. cinemas on Friday.