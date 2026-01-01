Mckenna Grace enjoyed being 'yelled at' by Glenn Close on set of The Hunger Games prequel

Mckenna Grace enjoyed being "yelled at" by Glenn Close while filming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Hunger Games fans were stunned in November when Lionsgate released the first trailer for the upcoming prequel and revealed Close's unrecognisable look as Drusilla Sickle, an escort from the Capitol who selects tributes from District 12 for the next tournament.

Grace, who plays Maysilee Donner, one of District 12's female tributes, admitted to Variety that she couldn't get over the Oscar-nominated actor's transformation.

"Her make-up's absurd," Grace said. "Watching her walk around in these heels that are that tall is crazy every day. Watching her walk on set, especially with our two characters' relationship, was very nerve-racking but exciting."

The Handmaid's Tale star noted that she enjoyed playing the friction between the mean Maysilee and Druscilla, adding, "It's fun to be yelled at by her."

Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the original Hunger Games movie and tells the story of District 12 tribute Haymitch Abernathy, who competed in the 50th Hunger Games tournament. Haymitch, who was originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson, is played by Joseph Zada in the prequel.

Grace previously revealed she was so passionate about Maysilee that she bought an annotated copy of Suzanne Collins's novel and a notebook packed with ideas to a meeting with director Francis Lawrence during the first week of filming in July last year.

"I want everybody to love her as much as I do, as much as I love playing her," Grace told Teen Vogue in November. "Everybody has their defence mechanisms and walls that they put up for one reason or another. I definitely think that is very applicable to her, and her tougher exterior."

The film adaptation also stars Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke, and Billy Porter, among others. It will be released in cinemas on 20 November.