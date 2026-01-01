Laurence Fishburne joins cast of The Exorcist

Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of The Exorcist.

The 64-year-old Matrix actor will join previously announced stars Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane and Chiwetel Ejiofor for filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s update on the classic horror movie.

Variety reports that details of Fishburne’s role are being kept under wraps.

The casting news comes after it was announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the ensemble, reuniting with his The Life of Chuck director Mike Flanagan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ejiofor will be playing "an ex-con turned priest" in the new film, which is said to be set in the same world as the hit 1973 movie but isn't a remake.

The first film - which was nominated for 10 Oscars - was based on the novel by William Peter Blatty and starred Linda Blair as a young girl battling demonic possession with priests being called in to help save her.

In Flanagan's project, Johansson is said to be playing the mother of a possessed youngster, played by Hamnet’s Jacobi Jupe.

It's been described as "fresh" and "bold" take on the iconic horror franchise following the disappointing 2023 release of The Exorcist: Believer.

In a statement, Flanagan said: "The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe.

"Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favourite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

He added of his leading lady: "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film."

Before Flanagan signed on to take over The Exorcist franchise in May 2024, David Gordon Green was set to direct a new trilogy in the horror series, though he was let go after his 2023 flick The Exorcist: Believer was critically panned and only grossed $136.3 million at the box office.

The new film was meant to be set for a 2026 release, but Flanagan previously admitted there was "no way" it would meet that date because of work on his upcoming Carrie TV show.

He wrote on Tumblr: "Production hasn’t started, we need to finish Carrie first. No way it’s coming out next March. Nothing to worry about though."

Production is taking place in New York City, with the film slated for a wide theatrical release in March 2027.