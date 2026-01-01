Peaky Blinders was 'no-brainer' for Rebecca Ferguson

Signing up for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man was a “no-brainer” for Rebecca Ferguson.

The 42-year-old actress was approached by leading man Cillian Murphy ,49, to play the mysterious medium Kaulo in the upcoming Netflix movie continuation of the British television series Peaky Blinders and Rebecca jumped at the chance.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: “[It was] a no-brainer. The characters are all guttural and burdened. That’s what I want.”

Rebecca developed a Romani accent for her character as she insisted she could not pull off a Birmingham accent like her co-stars.

She said: “There was absolutely no chance I could do a Brummie accent. I would ruin the film.”

2026 is a busy year for Rebecca, who also has Amazon’s sci-fi thriller Mercy, an adaptation of Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, Dune 3 and a new season of Apple TV+’s Silo coming up.

And the star admitted she is hugely ambitious.

She said: “I look back at my career and I think it’s good, but it’s not 100 per cent. I wouldn’t lie down on my deathbed and be like, ‘I nailed it.’ I’m happy and healthy, my family’s good, but I’m still missing things…

“I love to be challenged by stories that start somewhere, confuse you and take you somewhere else. I want my Anatomy of a Fall. I look at Sandra Hüller and think, ‘F****** hell, you nailed it, babes.’ That’s where I want to go. That’s where I am going.”

Rebecca previously admitted she was trying not to “freak out” about joining the hugely popular Peaky Blinders.

She told Empire: “I try and stay away from thinking about all the people who [love it], because that’s just going to freak me out. It’s enough to know that once Cillian is on a horse, the paparazzi are taking pictures. You understand how big it is.”

She also appeared to reference the late Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, aunt of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, in the television series, as she spoke about those who previously starred in the show but are no longer with us.

She said: “I was also very much aware of the characters that have been there, that are no longer around, and paying homage to it.”