Melania Trump documentary flagged for 'unusual voting activity'

A documentary about Melania Trump has been flagged for "unusual voting activity".

The film, released on 30 January, achieved a record for the biggest disparity between critic and audience opinions.

Described by cinema reviewers as "cynical, pointless, and very, very boring," "somewhere between reality TV and pure fiction," and "one of those rare, unicorn films that doesn't have a single redeeming quality", Melania failed to capture the hearts of the professionals.

But while working movie critics near-universally panned the film, audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregate site, were far more complimentary.

"Every red blooded American needs to see this movie to recognize the grace, sophistication and power of Flotius," one first-time reviewer wrote.

"It is a wonderful movie," another declared. "It takes through the days leading up to the inauguration and the planning that she did for it. It gives a lot of insight about the projects she has been working on for children. She is very gracious and very a very nice lady."

After analysing the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Disinformation watchdog Debunk suggested the overwhelmingly positive audience sentiment was "statistically impossible".

"The Debunk, org team has reviewed over 220 comments on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Less than five reviews were negative compared to all other reviews of five stars. 97 percent were positive, which is statistically impossible to achieve," the watchdog said.

"All reviews are presented as verified (tickets purchased over Fandango), but all accounts seem to have only a single review, which is odd, because citizens who love movies tend to be heavier review writers as well. Most reviews appeared two days ago (63 percent) which also looks inauthentic."

In contrast to Rotten Tomatoes' positive audience reviews, on movie site IMDb, more than 40,000 one-star ratings (out of a possible 10 stars) for the movie led the site to flag up "unusual activity".

"Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title," a message on the website stated.