Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn's thanks for Jeffrey Epstein revealed

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn's appreciation of Jeffrey Epstein, expressed in emails, has been revealed.

Emails from Soon-Yi emerged among the recently released Epstein files, published by the US Department of Justice.

One 2021 email suggested Soon Yi, 55, and Woody, 90, had worked with Jeffrey, already at the time a convicted sex offender and human trafficker, to land their daughter Bechet a place at New York's Bard College.

"I think it's best that Bechet struggles and doesn't know ahead of time that she got in so that when she gets into Bard she will have sweated it out a bit and will really want to go. Thank you for coming through for us," Soon-Yi wrote in her email to Jeffrey.

"I can't tell you how much this means to me. Woody said when Bechet sets fire to the school they'll have you to thank."

In a 2016 exchange, Soon-Yi described a 15-year-old girl as "despicable and disgusting" after disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, now 61, was convicted of sending the child obscene material.

"I also thought it was disgusting what the 15-year-old did," she wrote.

"I hate women who take advantage of guys and she is definitely one of them. She knew exactly what she was doing and how vulnerable (Weiner) was and she reeled him in like fish to bait... What is her excuse for being a despicable and disgusting person who preys on the (weak)?"

She ended her rant against the minor by writing, "So manipulative on her part. She should be ashamed of herself."