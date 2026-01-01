Terrifier 4 gets update from Sienna Shaw actress Lauren LaVera

Lauren LaVera “hasn’t read any of the script” for Terrifier 4.

The 31-year-old actress is set to return as Final Girl Sienna Shaw in the conclusion to creator Damien Leone’s slasher series, and LaVera has now revealed she has not read the story for Terrifier 4 as the director has not yet finished it.

During an interview with Den of Geek, she said: “I haven’t read any of the script yet.

“I don’t think Damien’s even done writing it as of right now. I’m sure he’s close to done based off things he has texted me and what he’s been telling the press.”

LaVera added Leone was keeping the Terrifier 4 script out of the hands of all cast members at the moment - including Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton.

She continued: “But no, he’s kept it completely under wraps from David, from myself, from all of the other cast and crew. So it’ll be a surprise.”

When asked what she wanted to see from Terrifier 4, LaVera said she wanted to see her on-screen brother Jonathan Shaw (Elliott Fullam) and cousin Gabbie Shaw (Antonella Rose) make it out of the movie in one piece, as well as giving Sienna “some sort of retribution”.

She said: “I want Jonathan to be alive; I want Gabbie to be saved; and I want some sort of retribution for Sienna, however that will look.

“I think our girl’s been through enough and she deserves a win, whatever it will look like for her. Whether or not she survives, I don’t know, but I think she deserves a win.”

Recently, Thornton revealed Leone had told him Terrifier 4 would be an “insane” finale for the horror franchise.

Speaking on Slasher Radio, the 46-year-old actor said: “I’m very excited, but I don’t know a whole lot, because this time around Damien has been keeping everything very close to his vest about what’s happening in the script.

“Lauren, Samantha [Scaffidi, Victoria Heyes actress], and I, in the past when he’s been writing the other scripts, he’s been consulting us the whole entire time, running ideas by us. This time, he’s been pretty much silent.

“He just goes, ‘Oh yeah, you’re gonna love the origin story, Dave. You’re gonna love how we do it.’ And he said also, ‘The finale is bat-s*** insane. You’re gonna have a lot of fun with that.’

“Other than that, I don’t know, but that makes me excited.”

Although Terrifier 4 is being set up as the grand finale of the slasher series, Thornton would not be surprised if Leone chose to revisit the franchise in the future.

The Screamboat star said: “I feel like this might be the finale of this story arc that [Leone’s] going with for right now and might give it a rest for a few years and might return later on to it.

“I have no idea, but I’m excited nonetheless. I have so much faith in him.”