Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi practised his Northern accent in the bath

Jacob Elordi practised his Northern accent for Wuthering Heights in the bath.

The 28-year-old actor stars opposite Margot Robbie, 35, in director Emerald Fennell’s cinematic take on the classic Emily Brontë novel as the tortured romantic hero Heathcliff, and Elordi has now revealed his unorthodox method of perfecting his Northern English accent.

Speaking with BBC News, he said: “I just practise it in the bath, over and over and over and over.

“I like the meks and the teks, instead of take. I like the M-E-K, T-E-K.”

The Frankenstein star also addressed reports claiming he had left flowers in Robbie’s dressing room on Valentine’s Day.

When asked if the rumours were true, Elordi simply said: “Yes.”

Robbie added her and Elordi’s shared Australian accent had brought them closer together when making Wuthering Heights.

She said: “Yeah, it was certainly nice to work with someone who's from somewhere so close to where I'm from.”

The Barbie star noted everyone on set “really bonded on this job”.

She reflected: “I think we were all so excited to be executing [Fennell's] vision, and she really gives you the space to feel safe, but really go for it. And everyone really went for it.”

Set in the 18th Century, Wuthering Heights - which releases on February 13, 2026 - follows the destructive, lifelong bond between the brooding outsider Heathcliff (Elordi) and the fiercely independent Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie).

As pride, betrayal, and class resentment take hold, the couple's love reverberates across generations, leaving devastation in its wake.

The film also stars Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, Hong Chau as Nelly and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton.

At test screenings of Wuthering Heights, audience reactions were mixed, with some viewers being left shocked at the graphic opening scene of a public hanging.

While Robbie said the film may be “provocative”, The Wolf of Wall Street actress teased audiences “might be a little surprised” by how emotional Wuthering Heights is.

She added: “I know there's been a lot of talk about it being provocative, but I think it's emotional more than anything. It's very romantic. It's very epic. It's like large scale filmmaking, very cinematic.”

Robbie recently said she feels she was “set up for success” with Wuthering Heights.

Speaking with Extra, she said: “The chemistry between us as Cathy and Heathcliff … We were so set up for success, to be honest.

“Like, we had the most amazing screenplay and we had the most incredible designers designing these shots and these sets and these costumes, and you have Emerald there who's so attuned to what can make someone go and gasp and, you know, it's like we were just given all the ingredients to do something amazing, and all we really needed to do was bring our best as well.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star also stressed she always felt comfortable with Elordi during their sex scenes.

She shared: “I never felt like I needed to be careful with him and he, I think, he didn't feel like he had to be careful with me.

“I think we quickly got to a place where it's like try anything, do anything. You're not going to, you know, hurt me.”