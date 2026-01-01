Tony Hawk denies getting married on Jeffrey Epstein's island

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has denied that he got married on Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

The 57-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to list the year and location of each of his four weddings to debunk a rumour that surfaced in the recently-released Epstein files.

"Here are the facts and timelines of my nuptials, and I apologize if they don't fit a narrative of nonsense," he began.

The Pro Skater star then stated that he got married to Cindy Dunbar in 1990 at their home in Fallbrook, California, and to his second wife Erin Lee at the Hilton Hotel in San Diego, California.

He then tied the knot with Lhotse Merriam in Fiji in 2006, and exchanged vows with his current wife, Catherine 'Cathy' Goodman, at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2015.

Hawk then speculated that the confusion could be tied to the fact that one of his Fiji wedding guests was photographer Mark Epstein, who has coincidentally the same name as the convicted sex offender's younger brother.

"One of the guests in 2006 shot photos of the Fiji ceremony and licensed them to Getty Images. His name is (coincidentally) Mark Epstein, an accomplished action sports photographer from Wyoming and of no relation to Jeffrey Epstein (who I never met and whose island I never visited)."

Hawk concluded his statement by adding, "This is all easily verifiable information. Facts are not fungible... Sorry you also got pulled into the misinformation vortex @markeps @markepsteinphoto."

The retired sportsman was mentioned in the Epstein files in an email dated 22 October 2024 when a special agent working as a Threat Intake Examiner reported on an alleged case of human trafficking involving a minor.

"They would have sex with the young women and she was taken from Ireland and brought to Jeffrey Epstein Island when she was 13 years old," the email read. "(Redacted) said that she was there when Prince Edward was there and when Tony Hawk got married on the island."

Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He owned a private island in the Caribbean called Little Saint James, which has been dubbed "Epstein Island".