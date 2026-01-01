Mark Ruffalo blasts Kevin O'Leary after he criticises Billie Eilish's Grammys speech

Mark Ruffalo has blasted Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary for criticising Billie Eilish's Grammys speech.

The Bad Guy singer has received backlash from conservatives for using her Song of the Year acceptance speech to criticise President Trump's crackdown on immigration and declare, "No one is illegal on stolen land."

Businessman and TV personality O'Leary, who recently made his acting debut in Marty Supreme, responded to the speech and called for celebrities to keep their mouths shut when it comes to politics.

Marvel star Ruffalo has now slammed O'Leary for living in a "fantasy double standard" where he can say what he wants, but other public figures can't.

"Kevin O'Leary why don't you STFU (shut the f**k up). It's hilarious," he wrote on Threads on Thursday. "You will go on any show and talk s**t about any number of things and smugly expect us to listen to you, but you will dig into a real artist that dwarfs anything you dream of doing for actually saying something that resonates with 100's of millions of people the world over. It's astounding the fantasy double standard Kevin O'Leary lives in."

He concluded his post with the dig, "You played yourself well in Marty Supreme," referring to O'Leary's character, Milton Rockwell, a cutthroat businessman and the main antagonist.

Earlier this week, O'Leary said on Fox News that film and music stars are "stupid" if they speak about politics, adding, "It's the first lesson 101 for celebrity: as you rise up, whether you're a film star or music star or whatever, shut your mouth, and just entertain."

Elsewhere in her speech, Eilish called on viewers to "keep fighting" against America's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f**k ICE," she stated while wearing an "ICE OUT" badge.

Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas came to her defence on Wednesday by writing on Threads, "Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files."

Alongside Eilish, Bad Bunny, Shaboozey and Olivia Dean also made politically-charged comments in their Grammys speeches.