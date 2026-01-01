Halle Berry confirms engagement to Van Hunt

Halle Berry and her longtime love, Van Hunt, are engaged.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, the Oscar-winning actress addressed a report claiming that she recently declined a marriage proposal from the singer-songwriter.

"Well, there's some confusion that (Van) asked to marry me, and I said no. No, that's not the case," she explained. "I did not say no. We just don't have a date."

Halle went on to describe Van as "great" and noted that she didn't hesitate when the 55-year-old popped the question.

"But, of course, I said I would marry him! He did put a little ring on it," the 59-year-old continued, flashing a unique engagement ring featuring a large round centre stone.

Halle didn't share any further details about the proposal.

The actress and musician have been in a relationship since April 2020.

Halle has been married three times, including to French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 until their divorce was finalised in 2016. The former couple shares son Maceo, 12.

In addition, Halle is mother to daughter Nahla, 17, from her relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

Last June, Van revealed he had proposed to the Catwoman star but she was hesitating over a response.

"So I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold, as you can see. It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her," the musician smiled amid a chat for Today.com, while the Respin entrepreneur added: "We don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."

Halle is currently promoting the new film Crime 101.

Co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, the crime thriller is set to be released on 13 February.