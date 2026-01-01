Kim Kardashian insists Kanye West will 'always be family'

Kim Kardashian has offered some insight into her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star and controversial rapper, who share four children, split in 2021 after eight years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in November 2022.

Asked about her status with Kanye during an interview for Complex on Thursday, Kim explained that she still has contact with her ex.

"We'll always be family," she declared. "We both know that. We will be OK, and there's so much love for our family. We want what's best for our kids."

Kim went on to address a TikTok video posted in December in which she showed fans how she planned to style a Yeezy shoe, designed by Kanye, with her outfit for a day out in Aspen.

"I couldn't deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out," the 45-year-old explained.

In the original clip, Kim praised Kanye's fashion designs.

"I will say, there's nothing like a Yeezy heel. I don't know if they ever made these or just made them for me. I love when a shoe is tonal to the pant," the SKIMS entrepreneur mused.

Last year, Kim indicated that she was feeling "tested" by the 48-year-old amid an episode of her family's TV show, The Kardashians, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, among other health issues.

"I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said at the time. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect."

In January, Kanye - also known as Ye - issued an apology for his antisemitic and racist outbursts in recent years via a full-page advertisement published in The Wall Street Journal.

As part of the statement, the Stronger hitmaker attributed some of his erratic behaviour to a car accident that occurred 25 years ago, which he claimed had "caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain", and his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016.