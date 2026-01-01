Lisa Kudrow begs next Warner Bros. owner to preserve Friends studio lot

Lisa Kudrow has pleaded with the next owner of Warner Bros. Discovery to protect the studio lot where she filmed Friends.

During a recent interview for Architectural Digest, the actress - who played Phoebe Buffay on the popular sitcom from 1994 until 2004 - expressed her hope that the iconic studios in Burbank, California will be "preserved as is".

"It's hard for me to tell whether Warner Bros. is just special to me, or if it's special to the whole city or industry, and I think it is," she reflected. "Everything changes ownership all the time and you don't know what's going to happen."

Alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, Lisa filmed the majority of Friends episodes on Stage 24. The lot was dubbed "The Friends Stage" after the series finale aired.

In addition, a number of other major projects were filmed at the site, including films like Blade Runner and The Matrix.

"I think most people really, really hope whatever happens next is that this studio lot is preserved as is. It works. I mean, we just shot here. Whoever buys it, you don't need to change anything! It works. It works great! It really does. So congratulations, whoever's next, please don't change a thing. Please, please don't remove Jack Warner's roses," the 62-year-old continued, referring to the Hollywood studio mogul, who died at the age of 86 in 1978.

Lisa's comments come amid the ongoing dispute over the purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In early December, bosses at Netflix announced they had agreed to purchase Warner Bros., including HBO, for nearly $82 billion.

Later, David Ellison's Paramount Skydance launched a hostile all-cash bid of $108.7 billion for the entire company, including cable networks.

Negotiations remain underway, though critics and regulators have questioned whether the merger will reduce competition in the entertainment markets and give overwhelming control to Netflix.