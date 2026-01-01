Elizabeth Debicki calls Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel 'a dream to make'

Elizabeth Debicki has described the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel as a "dream to make".

Last month, The Crown actress wrapped filming on The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is set eight years after the events of Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt reprises his role as stunt double-turned-studio fixer Cliff Booth in the upcoming period comedy-drama, which reunites him with his Se7en and Fight Club director David Fincher.

Reflecting on the shoot, Debicki told People, "I just wrapped on Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make... I absolutely loved it."

The Australian actress added that she was "very happy" to have spent six months working with Fincher and Pitt in Los Angeles.

"We shot it for nearly six months in L.A., and I just adored, adored working with David, just love him to pieces," she gushed. "And I loved working with Brad. In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy... I was very, very happy on that job."

Debicki's character has yet to be revealed. In addition to Pitt, she stars alongside Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino, while Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as James Stacy.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred alongside Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was widely expected to make a brief appearance as Rick Dalton. However, he confirmed in December that he will not be involved with the film.

"There were some talks about it early on. Ultimately, I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I'm not in it," he told Deadline. "I think David Fincher's the perfect man for the job. Quentin is a huge fan of his work, I'm a huge fan of his work, and there's nobody better to carry on that lineage and tell that story. I think it's the next phase of Cliff Booth's life. I'm excited to see it."

The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which was written by Tarantino, is expected to be released later this year.