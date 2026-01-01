Jake Gyllenhaal's Remain gets 2027 release date

M. Night Shyamalan’s Remain will be released on February 5, 2027.

The romantic drama – which also inspired Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel of the same name – stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, along with Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, Tracy Ifeachor, Hannah James, Caleb Ruminer, Kieran Mulcare and Maria Dizzia.

The story follows Tate Donovan, a New York architect hoping to find a fresh start in Cape Cod, where he is moving to design his best friend's summer home.

He has been discharged from a psychiatric facility, having been diagnosed with acute depression following the death of his sister Sylvia, who revealed on her deathbed that she can see spirits still tied to the living world.

Tate finds it hard to believe what she's told him about their apparent family gift, but his world is turned upside down when he meets a young woman called Wren.

According to Variety, Remain has received the highest test scores of The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director Shyamalan’s career.

When Sparks and Shyamalan decided to work together, they each made a pitch that would cross over into each of their respective genres.

They chose the Trap filmmaker's ideas, with Sparks penning the novel, and Shyamalan working on the screenplay.

But the author previously told Variety: "If this all works, and we’re in between projects we might do mine. It’s a good love story, little scary.”

And Sparks promised "a little bit of a wink to Night and his past work" on the final page.

Meanwhile, they teased that the twist in the novel might not match the one in the film version.

Sparks said: "I will tell you that one of the questions I asked Night about is, do you want the ending to be the same? Do you want the twist to be the same?

“And we made a decision about that. You’ve gotta read the book and see the movie.”

Shyamalan is producing the film along with Ashwin Rajan through Blinding Edge Pictures. Marc Bienstock and Sparks’ producing partner Theresa Park are also producing while Sparks is an executive producer.