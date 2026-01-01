Sarah Jessica Parker has 'wonderful memories' of working with Diane Keaton

Sarah Jessica Parker has "wonderful memories" of working with the late Diane Keaton.

The Sex and the City star has reflected on her time with the late Annie Hall actress, whom she appeared alongside in the 2005 film The Family Stone.

Speaking to ELLE, Parker praised Keaton, who died in October, for being "extraordinary" both on and off screen.

"I have wonderful memories of being with her," she said. "She was intellect and whimsy and she had a very special presence onscreen, which was not unconnected to her offscreen personality, but sometimes I think that suggests that anything about her work was easy, like she was not in some ways not acting, of course she was, and she took it very seriously, and she cared a great deal."

The Hocus Pocus actress revealed that while Keaton appeared effortless in front of the camera, she was deeply thoughtful about her performances.

"She has a natural comfort in front of the camera, but she worried and worked and thought a lot about (it)," she divulged.

The star noted that she was warmed by the recognition Keaton received for her work following her recent death.

"I liked to hear how seriously people took her career when she passed," she shared. "There was a lot about not just the delightful, warm person that she was, but that she was also the real deal onscreen."

The First Wives Club star died of bacterial pneumonia on 11 October at the age of 79.

Her final movie was the 2024 comedy Summer Camp, in which she starred alongside Eugene Levy, Alfre Woodard and Kathy Bates.