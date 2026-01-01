Brooklyn Beckham obscures siblings' name tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have covered up his tattoos of his siblings' names - Romeo, Cruz and Harper - amid their ongoing family feud.

The 26-year-old sauce maker had the names tattooed on his fingers, which were visible as recently as in a 29 January cooking video.

But now it seems the ink has since been covered up with a black-and-white cloudy design that covers his hand and fingers.

Numerous tattoos dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, remain visible.

The new ink was on display on an outing with his wife late last week. The entrepreneur wore a white T-shirt sporting the slogan 'Good Brothers'.

In addition to his siblings being removed from his skin, it was reported last week that the eldest Beckham son had also covered up a tattoo dedicated to his father, David.

Brooklyn previously had an anchor tattoo on his right arm that held the word 'DAD' in the centre.

He has covered the word with what appears to be a starfish and two life belts. The Daily Mail reported that he had received laser treatment to alter the tattoo.

Both moves come after Brooklyn publicly declared that he didn't want to reconcile with his family in a scathing letter shared to his Instagram Stories last month.

In the statement, he accused his parents, David and Victoria, of fabricating "countless lies" and trying to "ruin" his marriage to Nicola.