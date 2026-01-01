Paul Thomas Anderson wins top DGA Award for One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson has scooped the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film award.

He won the gong for One Battle After Another at the 2026 Directors Guild of America Awards (DGAs).

"I'll take it - I'll take it with the love that it's given and the appreciation," Anderson said in his acceptance speech. "I love doing what I do. So this is just fun."

Last year, the big DGA win went to Anora's Sean Baker, who went on to win Best Director at the Oscars along with that pic scoring Best Picture. Similarly, two years ago, Christopher Nolan won at the DGAs ahead of picking up Best Director and Best Picture Oscars for Oppenheimer.

This year in TV, the Drama award went to Amanda Marsalis for an episode of The Pitt, while the Comedy gong was won by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for The Studio.

The DGAs honour the year's best in directing achievement across film, TV and commercials. Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani, the star-studded ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Here's a list of the highlight winners.

Film Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Film First-Time Directing: Charlie Polinger, The Plague

Film Documentary Director: Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivka

TV Drama Directing: Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

TV Comedy Directing: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, The Studio

TV Limited Series Directing: Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

TV Movie Directing: Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas

TV Documentary Series/News Directing: Rebecca Miller, Mr Scorsese