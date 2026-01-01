Halle Berry 'sad' Storm not appearing in Avengers: Doomsday but open to playing role in future

Halle Berry hopes to play Storm in future Marvel movies amid the character being absent from Avengers: Doomsday.

The Oscar-winning actress - who played the weather-controlling superhero from 2000 to 2014 in X-Men movies - is devastated that she will not join a string of names from the X-Men universe in the upcoming sci-fi-action movie.

However, Berry, 59, would jump at the chance to reprise her alter ego in future film reunions.

She told ScreenRant: "While I'm sad I won't be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat."

Berry expressed how proud she is to have been a part of the X-Men universe.

The star - who has daughter Nahla, 17, with her 49-year-old ex-husband, fashion model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert, 12, with her 60-year-old former spouse, actor Olivier Martinez - said: "I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts.

"And there've been movies that I've been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they've grown. So they're beloved."

Berry played Storm - also known as Ororo Munroe - in 2000's X-Men, 2003's X2: X-Men United, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

And she relished every moment of bringing the powerful Earth mutant to life.

Berry said: "Storm is a very special character to me. I've been so blessed when I gotten to play her."

While the star will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday - which is set to be released on December 18 - some of her X-Men co-stars will be.

These include Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (Gambit), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

Avengers: Doomsday will also star Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (James ‘Bucky’ Barnes), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), David Harbour (Red Guardian) and Lewis Pullman (Sentry).

Robert Downey Jr. will appear, but not as Tony Stark - instead playing villain Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four - as portrayed by Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) - are set to feature in Avengers: Doomsday also.

It has also been confirmed that Chris Evans will be returning to play Steve Rogers again after last portraying Captain America in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

However, Mark Ruffalo’s The Incredible Hulk will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, despite the giant green hero having appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2012’s The Avengers and was last seen in the 2022 Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Despite his alter ego not being a part of the largest ensemble cast in the franchise’s history - Ruffalo is up for playing Hulk in future projects.

In January, he told Empire magazine: "As long as they keep finding cool things to do with Hulk. It's given me so many gifts. You know, I probably wouldn't be in Crime 101 if it wasn't for The Avengers."

Avengers: Doomsday - which is being helmed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo - will likely follow the Avengers, the New Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four as they desperately try to stop Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) from unleashing his devastating plans across the Multiverse.