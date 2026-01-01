NEWS Zootropolis 2 hops straight to the top of the Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





The mammal metropolis is back in business as Zootropolis 2 makes an instant impact, debuting at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart. The highly anticipated sequel reunites audiences with the iconic duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, expanding the vibrant world of Zootropolis with brand-new districts and species. Centered on a fresh mystery that tests the limits of their partnership, the film has been praised for its inventive world-building and the sharp, timely humor that made the original a global phenomenon.



As the animated hit takes the crown, the rest of the Top 10 sees a mix of long-standing favorites and rising contenders:



The Top Five: Thrills and Magic



After a staggering 34 weeks on the chart, the dark thriller Sinners settles at Number 2. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers confronting a violent past, the film’s enduring popularity highlights a continued appetite for slow-burn tension.



Climbing into the top tier at Number 3 is One Battle After Another, a paranoid, off-grid tale following a washed-up revolutionary and his daughter. Meanwhile, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later holds strong at Number 4, proving that the haunting legacy of the "Rage" virus still captivates audiences decades after the original outbreak. Rounding out the top five is the musical powerhouse Wicked – For Good, which continues to enchant fans by deepening the complex mythology of Oz.



Notable Climbers and Dystopian Dread



Yorgos Lanthimos’s conspiracy-thriller Bugonia gains momentum at Number 6, followed by the visceral survival action of Predator – Badlands at Number 7. Gothic horror remains in fashion with Dracula sustaining its presence at Number 8, while the Crawley family enjoys a surge in popularity as Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale climbs to Number 9, offering fans a refined and emotional farewell.



Closing the chart at Number 10 is the dystopian thriller The Running Man, a timely exploration of societal obsession with spectacle and deadly televised contests.

