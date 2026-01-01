Coco Jones wows with Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl 2026

Coco Jones has given a stellar performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl.

The R&B breakout star sang the black National Anthem at the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The ICU hitmaker was backed by an eight-member orchestra during her pre-game performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jones' turn came ahead of singer-songwriter Charlie Puth's rendition of The Star Spangled Banner, and folk rock icon Brandi Carlile's performance of America the Beautiful. All those tunes come ahead of Bad Bunny's highly anticipated halftime show later this evening.

"Super Bowl LX represents everything our championship game has become over 60 years; a day defined by football that brings people together from all over the world," Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president of club business, international and league events, said ahead of the big game.

"The pre-game ceremony will honour the legacy of the game, while embracing where it's headed next, reflecting the Super Bowl's enduring position at the intersection of sports, culture and entertainment," he added.

Initially written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, Lift Every Voice and Sing was later set to music by his brother, John Rosamond Johnson.

The anthem was then adopted as the official song of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People in 1919.

Jones was tapped to sing this year's rendition of the anthem back in November.