Police search septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie's home

The search for the missing mother of TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie has taken a grim turn as it enters day eight.

Police were seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie's home on Sunday.

Drone footage shows three officers opening a manhole cover in the backyard of the house and sticking a long pole inside.

No information has been released about what they were looking for, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department shared that officers will remain at the property at all times for security reasons.

Local TV stations have reported that the alleged kidnappers have demanded the Guthrie family pay $6 million (£4.4 million) in bitcoin by a deadline of 5pm today local time.

On Saturday evening, a defeated Savannah took to social media to issue another emotional yet stilted plea to her mother's alleged kidnappers, in which she also offered to pay the ransom.

"We received your message and we understand," the Today anchor said, sitting alongside her brother Camron and sister Annie.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Nancy was last seen on 31 January by Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her home after she had dinner with him and his wife.

Authorities were spotted conducting a late-night search of the Cioni home in Tucson on Saturday.

Pima County Sheriff's Department told Page Six on Sunday, "This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-ups at multiple locations.

"Details of that follow-up are not being released at this time. Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case."