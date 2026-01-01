PinkPantheress shows off pop knowledge on The Weakest Link

PinkPantheress has shown off her pop knowledge during an appearance on the TV game show The Weakest Link.

The Illegal singer was a surprise contestant on the BBC One quiz show alongside a panel of actors, comedians and sports stars.

With contestants being voted off one by one at the end of each round, PinkPantheress, real name Victoria Beverley Walker, put in a strong showing, answering questions on a range of subjects.

She answered correctly that Harry Styles' song is called Music For A Sushi Restaurant and not Music For A Greasy Spoon, and she knew that the pop star who launched the Mayhem Ball tour was Lady Gaga.

On other topics, she was less sure-footed, suggesting that the Shakespeare play The Merry Wives Of Windsor's full title was in fact The Merry Wives Of Chaka Khan, but she made it to the final three nonetheless, finishing behind comedian Harriet Kemsley and podcaster and Jack Whitehall's mother, Hilary Gish Whitehall.

Illegal was released as part of PinkPatheress's second mixtape Fancy That in May last year, and was named Song of the Year by NME.

It was nominated in the Best Dance Pop Recording category at the Grammys last week, while Fancy That also received a nod in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Kent, walked the red carpet at the US awards show, but didn't take home any trophies.