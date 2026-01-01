Romeo Beckham debuts 'Family' tattoo

Romeo Beckham has showed off his new "Family" tattoo, as his feud with brother Brooklyn continues.

The new ink was shown off in a black-and-white photo shared by his London-based tattoo studio via Instagram on Sunday.

The word "Family" in script was placed above an existing cross and angel wings artwork on the back of his neck.

Several fans admired the work, with some pointing out the significance of its timing.

"Statement piece fr," one quipped.

Romeo got the heartfelt tattoo after Brooklyn was photographed with the ink dedicated to his siblings covered over.

The sauce chef once had the names of his three siblings - Romeo, Cruz, and Harper - tattooed on his finger, but that has now been replaced by a cloudy design.

Additionally, Brooklyn also altered his tattoo dedicated to his father, David Beckham.

On his right arm, the original ink that read "DAD" has since been replaced by a starfish and two life belts.

Brooklyn altered his tattoos after releasing a scathing public statement saying he did not want "to reconcile with my family".

He accused David and his mum, Victoria Beckham, of attempting to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria have yet to address the allegations.