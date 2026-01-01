Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends gala honouring Tina Knowles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has made a surprise appearance at a Los Angeles gala to celebrate Black businesses.

Kicking off the start of Black History Month, the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala took place at Paramount Studios on Saturday night, where attendees gathered to honour businesswoman Tina Knowles for her advocacy and commitment to empowering the Black community.

The guest list also included Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, Chlöe Bailey, Law Roach and Kimora Lee Simmons.

The Duchess was dressed in a white strapless gown and a black shawl that extended into a long train.

Founded in 2020 by creative director and activist Aurora James, the Fifteen Percent Pledge is a non-profit organisation that aims to advance equity for Black-owned businesses.

Described as "an incredible businesswoman" and a "huge champion of Black-owned businesses" by James, Knowles, who is the mother of musical stars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, attended the gala for the first time in 2025.

"I was just blown away that someone would do what Aurora James has done and fight for other businesses. She's a hero," Knowles told Variety.

On being recognised for her support this year, she shared, "It feels wonderful, especially in a place like this, with all these beautiful young entrepreneurs. I was that in my young days, and so I can really relate to what they go through and just want to support them."