NEWS BBC bosses eye Mel Giedroyc as host for Strictly Come Dancing





Former Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc is reportedly being "eyed up" by Strictly bosses as a replacement for Claudia Winkleman.



The comedian could be the next in line for the hosting role, as Winklmen bids farewell to the show after 11 years.



BBC bosses are said to be on the hunt for someone with a "gentle touch', who can "relieve tension" according to a report by The Sun.



Presenter Giedroyc is known for hosting the TV baking contest alongside her long-time friend Sue Perkins, when it aired on the BBC between 2010 and 2016.



Giedroyc has also previously hosted the Strictly Live tour and even competed in 2021's Christmas special of the hit dancing show.



The mum-of-two said at the time: "I've always thought Strictly's a weird one for a woman in her 50s. But now I've dipped my large, middle-aged toe into the glitter, and maybe I feel differently."



The Sun on Sunday revealed recently that it's a race between Zoe Ball and Emma Willis to replace outgoing host Tess Daly, while bosses want a female comedian to replace Claudia.



A BBC spokesman said: "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be announced in due course."



Giedroyc currently hosts the interactive Saturday night ITV quiz show Win Win alongside Perkins.

