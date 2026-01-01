Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumours at 2026 Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked dating rumours by sitting together at the 2026 Super Bowl on the weekend.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star and the Formula One driver reportedly had a romantic getaway in the Cotswolds, England.

Representatives for Kardashian and Hamilton, 41, have not yet commented on the report. Still, the pair fuelled speculation once again by attending the National Football League (NFL) championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in California on Sunday night.

Sitting side by side, fan footage posted on social media shows Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton chatting and laughing.

The SKIMS entrepreneur wore a large choker, a black furry jacket, and oversized sunglasses for the sporting spectacle.

Kardashian has been married three times, including to Kanye West from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021. The former couple shares four children: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six.

Back in 2023, The Kardashians personality admitted she was a "hopeless romantic" and would be looking for love again during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

"I'll always believe in love and always want that," she mused at the time. "I think that's such a magical part of life. But I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There's so much going on that I'm not lonely. I think that's really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever's meant to be will be."