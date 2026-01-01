‘Destin has done a tremendous job!’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day praised by Sony boss

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an “incredible Spider-Man movie”.

The upcoming Sony/Marvel blockbuster will see Tom Holland’s titular Wall-Crawler return to save New York City from dangerous new foes, and the studio’s boss has said director Destin Daniel Cretton “has done a tremendous job” with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

During an interview with Variety, Rothman said: “We have not seen a cut yet, I have seen all the dailies.

“I think it's going to be one of the most surprising and terrific movies - as a movie - [as] an incredible Spider-Man movie, and Destin has done a tremendous job, tremendous!”

When asked if Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be Holland’s final outing as the Web-Head, Rothman said: “Next time Tom is on the line, ask him!”

As well as Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Zendaya’s Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds.

The movie will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Michael Mando as Scorpion and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads: “After the world has forgotten his name, Peter Parker (Holland) begins a new chapter in his life — balancing college classes, part-time work, and his responsibility as New York’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“But when a mysterious force begins to unravel the city from the inside out, Peter finds himself caught between powerful enemies, old legacies, and unexpected allies.

“As shadows from the past creep into his present, he must redefine what it truly means to be a hero - on his own.”

Holland recently called Spider-Man: Brand New Day his “most creatively fulfilling” project yet in a letter thanking the movie’s crew.

In the letter, the 29-year-old actor wrote: “Firstly, I’m so sad this is coming to an end. It’s been tough and hard work, but working with you all every day has been such a joy.

“Thank you for making this the most creatively fulfilling filming experience I’ve ever had. Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I can’t thank you enough. I’ve loved laughing with you all and I hope we do this many times over.

“This movie wouldn’t be a fraction of what it will be without you. So thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you next time.”

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas have also been cast in unknown roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and both actresses have kept their lips sealed over who they will be playing.

However, Sink recently teased “there’s some truth” to the rumours about her character.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 23-year-old actress said: “It's torture. There's so much speculation. I feel like there's a new character every week.

“I tell people. The people I know. I found out through online theories.

“Before I got cast, there was speculation online that said, ‘Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man.’ I was like, ‘I am?’ Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it.

“Those theories, there's sometimes some truth to [them].”