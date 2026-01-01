‘It means so much to me’: Dafne Keen open to replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in MCU

Dafne Keen is open to becoming the new Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 21-year-old actress initially starred opposite Hugh Jackman’s, 57, mutant hero in 2017’s Logan as Laura/X-23 before returning for Deadpool and Wolverine in 2024, and Keen has now said she would happily take on the mantle from Jackman and become the MCU’s new Wolverine.

During an interview with ComicBookMovie, she said of her role as X-23: “Yeah, I mean, it means so much to me.

“I always think it's so special that something that we made 10 years ago still has an impact. And I know that I love that character so dearly.

“And it means so much to me that so many people love her as much as I do. And it's so special to know that what you've made means something.”

The Whistle star added it is “so beautiful” seeing the impact X-23 has made on fans.

She continued: “I think that what we made really did mean something. And it's great to keep receiving that. I also think it's very important to connect with people. And every time I hear that a performance of mine has made someone feel a type of way, I feel very connected.

“And I think it's so beautiful. So many people are excited by it. And I'm very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it.”

Keen previously reflected on returning as X-23 after seven years for Deadpool and Wolverine.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, she explained: “What was so special to me about putting her in a group was that I think the Wolverine character is an archetype, and therefore Laura, as an extension of that, is a lone wolf, and I think putting her in a group shows that they do work in a team.

“There was something so lovely about also getting Logan and Laura back. It was really fun to play with other people, and I think she works really well in a team, weirdly, even though she is such a stubborn, independent creature.”

Even so, Keen admitted she was “terrified” her reunion with Jackman for Deadpool and Wolverine would not work.

Speaking with Deadline about working with the Song Sung Blue star again, Keen said: “Oh, it was incredible. It was, genuinely, I was terrified that it wouldn't work anymore.

“And then as soon as we saw each other, it was like no time had passed. It was really beautiful. And he's such a caring, gentle soul.

“And he's such an incredibly talented actor that it's so easy to act with someone that's as incredibly talented as Hugh. It's impossible to be bad with him next to you.”

Keen has also said she would do “anything that brings [her] back” to the MCU to play X-23 again.

She told Screen Rant: “I think she's some of the most fun I've ever had on camera. And, honestly, it's so special to me that the people love her as much as I did.”