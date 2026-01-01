Ben Affleck enlists '90s sitcom stars for nostalgic 2026 Super Bowl ad

Ben Affleck has tapped some of the biggest sitcom stars of the 1990s to appear in an epic 2026 Super Bowl advertisement.

Evoking the plot of his 1997 film Good Will Hunting, the Dunkin' Donuts ad - titled Good Will Dunkin' - sees the actor-director play quick-witted South Boston kid "Will" in a never-aired sitcom pilot set in 1995.

"Before the movie, a much better version of Good Will Hunting was made as a sitcom with a real genius in the lead and some other actors," Affleck begins, with him taking on the part of a self-taught mathematical genius that Matt Damon portrayed in the original film.

The plot then follows the accidental "invention" of iced coffee inside a Dunkin' outlet in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a cast of familiar characters including Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, Cheers icon Ted Danson, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro, Family Matters star Jaleel White, and A Different World actress Jasmine Guy.

"Hey, Will, did you arrange the Munchkins (mini doughnuts) in the Fibonacci sequence?" Alexander, known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld, asks, before adding, "I got a genius working for me."

The promo then includes a string of pop culture references including, "How you doin'?" - the pick-up line used by LeBlanc as the character of Joey Tribbiani on Friends.

Meanwhile, Aniston appears at the end of the ad, after breaking up with Affleck's Will, to introduce her new boyfriend - Tom Brady.

"You like doughnuts?" she asks, to which he replies, "Yeah."

"Well, this is my new boyfriend," the actress, who played Rachel Green on Friends, responds, pulling the former New England Patriots quarterback into the frame.

"How do you like deez nuts?" she jokes, referencing Dr. Dre's 1992 song.

The campaign marks Affleck's fourth time directing a Dunkin' ad airing during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin', explained that company executives liked the way the Oscar winner and his Artists Equity production team blurred the line between comfort TV and pop culture lore.

"The '90s gave us iconic sitcoms, and Dunkin' gave the world iced coffee," she commented. "Good Will Dunkin' brings us back in time to imagine the moment those worlds collided. It's a reminder that Dunkin' has always been part of everyday culture, and proof that it always will be."

Affleck and Damon won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 1998 for writing Good Will Hunting.

The 2026 Super Bowl was held at Levi's Stadium in California on Sunday night, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlined the Halftime Show, with the likes of Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin making guest appearances.