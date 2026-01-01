Whoopi Goldberg blasts Donald Trump for racist Lion King clip

Whoopi Goldberg has lambasted Donald Trump over his racist Lion King video spoof.

Trump shared the clip that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes and Goldberg as a hippo.

Goldberg, who voiced Shenzi the cunning hyena in the 1994 Disney classic, has calmly suggested the President and his team at least get their facts straight.

"You know, I don't know why you feel the need to poop on everything," The View moderator said on the daytime talk show on Monday.

"The Lion King is a great kids' film full of all kinds of amazing characters. And the idea that you think posting something isn't really from The Lion King.

"There are no apes in The Lion King, and I just would like y'all at least once, once in your administration, to check your facts, check your stuff. You know, just check."

Trump was depicted in the video as a lion, the king of the jungle. But Goldberg noted that the depiction of her as a hippo was misguided not only because she didn't play one, but because hippos are even more lethal than lions.

"Just be aware, hippos will kill you faster than a lion in the wild. Hippos lie on you, and you're gone."

View cohost Sunny Hostin weighed in.

"The Obamas live rent-free in his head, because he knows he will never be as excellent. He knows he will never have half of the class that they have. He knows that he won't have the marriage that they have.

"He will never have the Nobel Peace Prize. He will just never have the swag that President Obama has. He will never have the popularity that President Obama has, and that's what he wants. He's just a deeply small man."