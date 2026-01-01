Savannah Guthrie issues new plea to find missing mum

Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional plead for the public to help find her missing mother.

It has now been more than a week since Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Arizona home.

"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," the Today host said via an Instagram video on Monday.

The TV personality thanked everyone for the "love and prayers" she says have been felt by herself, her brother, Camron, her sister, Annie, and their mum.

"We believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place," Savannah shared.

"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where, and we need your help."

Savannah implored the public to be on the lookout for anything suspicious, even if they are far away from Tucson, where the investigation is taking place.

"We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help," she concluded.

The journalist's plea comes as the second ransom deadline approached at 5 pm local time on Monday.

According to a local Tucson news outlet, the kidnappers are requesting $6 million (£4.4 million) in bitcoin in exchange for the safe return of Nancy.

Nancy was last seen on 31 January after she was dropped off at her home by Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

She was reported missing the following day when she didn't show up to church.

Authorities stated they believe she was taken from her home "against her will" and are treating the property as a crime scene.