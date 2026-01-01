King Charles 'ready to support' investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

King Charles is ready to support any police investigation into his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The news comes after Thames Valley Police confirmed they were assessing information provided to them that the former prince had passed confidential reports to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while the former royal was a British trade envoy more than a decade ago.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a statement from the palace read.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties' thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."

Last week, police said they were reviewing a new allegation against Mountbatten-Windsor, triggered by the latest files, involving a woman being taken to an address in Windsor.

The statement from Buckingham Palace comes hours after Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales said they were "deeply concerned" by the revelations.

"I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace shared on Monday.

The statements follow a renewed furore over Mountbatten-Windsor's close links to Epstein, who took his own life in a New York jail cell in 2019.

The ex-prince, who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing, was ousted from his Windsor home last week in the wake of the latest revelations.