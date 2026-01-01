Kim Delaney's husband arrested following dispute

Kim Delaney's husband, James Morgan, was taken into custody following an alleged verbal dispute at their Los Angeles home on Sunday night.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Page Six that officers responded to at least three separate calls regarding a noise complaint at the couple's apartment in the Marina Del Rey area around 10.30 pm.

Morgan allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and was charged with obstructing or delaying a public officer and disturbing the peace. He was booked at the Marina Del Rey sheriff's station and was released on Monday morning.

Delaney, who played Detective Diane Russell in 137 episodes of NYPD Blue between 1995 and 2003, was granted a restraining order against him due to ongoing alleged abuse and harassment in October, Us Weekly reported.

The restraining order prohibited Morgan from coming near Delaney's homes in Marina Del Rey and New Jersey, or communicating with her.

According to the outlet, the on-off couple, who wed in 2022, have been going through divorce proceedings since March 2023.

At the time, the All My Children alum cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Delaney, meanwhile, was arrested last April after allegedly trying to hit Morgan with her car.

She was booked with a felony assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was charged with misdemeanour battery.

A few days later, the couple seemingly patched up their differences, as Delaney shared a sweet Instagram message on her husband's birthday.

"Birthday Boy, 55! Your wife loves you, my guy!"