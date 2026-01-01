Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in psychological thriller Cupid

Catherine Zeta-Jones is to star in psychological thriller Cupid.

The 56-year-old actress will take on the role of an unorthodox marriage counsellor in the Tate Taylor-directed motion picture.

Taylor is delighted Zeta-Jones has been cast as the counsellor, but admitted the film might put people off receiving such help in the future.

He said of the project: "You may never want to seek counselling again.

"Or perhaps you will, assuming you can handle it.

"I’m thrilled to take this journey with Catherine. There is no better artist to bring this unique thriller to life."

Filming is expected to begin in Natchez, Mississippi, later this summer, or in early autumn.

The Van Dyke brothers have penned the screenplay, and Taylor and John Norris will produce the motion picture alongside Ryan Donnell Smith.

In the movie, a couple visit a marriage counsellor (Zeta-Jones) in an attempt to repair their marriage, but things soon turn dark due to her suggested methods.

Upgrade Productions is in charge of international sales for the movie.

The company will pitch the motion picture to potential buyers at the European Film Market, which takes place in Berlin from February 12 to February 18.

Upgrade's Jonathan Kier added: "Cupid brings together stellar talent on both sides of the camera.

"This is a smart, contained genre film with real scale in the marketplace, with a global star and a director who has consistently delivered successful, audience-driven thrillers, and we’re excited to launch it at EFM."

Zeta-Jones has starred in the likes of 2002 musical movie Chicago - for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress - as well as films Entrapment and Traffic, among others, over the years.

She also appeared in 1998 action movie The Mask of Zorro, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and she credits the iconic filmmaker for changing the course of her life.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, she explained: "I remember being in the TV series of Titanic, which is not the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet one, but it was okay. I needed the job.

"And, Steven Spielberg happened to be watching TV on a Sunday night and went, 'Oh, who's she? Maybe she should be good in Zorro.' I get a call the next week [to] go and meet the director Martin Campbell."