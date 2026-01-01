Keira Knightley starring in dark comedy The Worst

Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander and Jamie Dornan have been cast in dark comedy The Worst.

The trio will star alongside rising talent Erin Kellyman in the British film that is billed as a "wickedly entertaining class satire" and marks the feature directorial debut of Simon Woods.

The Worst centres on socialite Emily Fisher (Vikander) and her husband Max as they invite their equally wealthy friends to their new chateau in France for the evening.

Among the guests are people who can't abide each other: Holly (Knightley), a struggling diversity consultant who frequently clashes with everyone until she gets a migraine, and Danny (Dornan) – a quick-witted talent agent who name-drops his client list at every opportunity.

As the night begins to unravel and dark secrets are revealed, waitress Niamh (Kellyman) finds herself at the heart of the chaos.

The movie is heading to the European Film Market in Berlin this week, where Protagonist Pictures and Logical Pictures International (LPI) are launching worldwide sales.

Woods has written and directed The Worst, which is being produced by Andy Berg and John Sachs of Eclipse Films alongside BAFTA-winner Josh Hyams for Promise Pictures.

The director said: "I want audiences to have a great time watching The Worst – to be drawn in by these vivid, over-the-top comic characters, their messy, uncomfortable relationships, and the squirm of it all.

"I want to dare the audience to like these people, bringing them right up to the line of almost agreeing with them, and in doing so hold a satirical mirror up to the moment we're living in.

"We're building a film full of twists and turns, and there's no better dream ensemble than this one to deliver every unexpected beat."

The producers added in a joint statement: "Simon Woods is one of the most exciting talents to emerge in film, both as a writer and director.

"His new feature takes us on a breath-taking ride through every emotion you can imagine filled with great moments of humour, surprise and unexpected horrific twists.

"We are excited to be working with Simon and the amazing ensemble his brilliant script has attracted, tasked to bring his vision and these love-to-hate-to-love characters to life."

Executive producer Dave Bishop said: "The Worst is a deliciously dark and timely satire – a piercing comedy that takes aim at privilege with real bite.

"With Simon Woods' hilarious and surprising script and a killer ensemble led by Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan and Erin Kellyman, the film promises to turn a sun-lit Provencal gathering into a night of dangerously entertaining chaos.

"We're thrilled to launch at EFM and unleash this bold, entertaining ride on the international market."