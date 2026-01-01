Margot Robbie recalls actor once giving her book 'telling' her to 'eat less'

Margot Robbie has recalled how a fellow actor once gave her book "telling" her to "eat less".

In a joint video interview for Complex published on Monday, Charli XCX asked the Australian actress to name the worst gift she's ever been given.

"Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don't Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less," she replied.

Written by Mireille Guiliano, French Women Don't Get Fat was first published in 2004. The lifestyle guide is described as a "non-diet book".

Recalling her reaction, Margot declared, "I was like, 'Whoa, f**k you, dude.'"

The Barbie star then noted that the interaction took place "really back in the day".

"I have no idea where he would even be now," the 35-year-old continued, with Charli quipping, "Your career's over, babe."

Margot then reiterated her shock at being gifted the book.

"He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight. I was like, 'Wow,'" she sighed.

Elsewhere in the chat, Charli revealed the strangest gift she's ever been given.

"I received once a small jar of one of my fan's mother's ashes," the 33-year-old remembered. "It was a jar on a necklace. I just didn't quite know what to do with it... I don't know where it is now."

Margot is currently promoting her new movie, Wuthering Heights, for which Charli contributed an album of original songs.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film is set to premiere on Friday.