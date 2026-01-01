Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey sleep in separate bedrooms: 'It's a game changer'

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she and fiancé Tom Pelphrey sleep in separate bedrooms.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress recalled how she and the Ozark actor decided that he would start going to bed in the guest room as they are on "totally different sleeping schedules".

"(Tom) writes at night. He reads; it's his quiet time. So, he's up late and wakes up late on a non-working day," she explained. "We established this from day one. I go to bed early, and I wake up early."

Before making the decision, Kaley noted that she was always "tiptoeing" around in the mornings to avoid waking Tom.

And while The Flight Attendant star was initially opposed to the idea, their couple's therapist convinced them to give it a try.

"At first, I'm like, 'What will people think?' And he's like, 'I never see you at night.' I don't see him. It's not our sexy time. We don't cuddle. Yeah. We don't see each other at night. He goes, 'Why do you care?' And I sat there, and I went, 'God, I don't care.' And he goes, 'Let's try it,'" the 40-year-old recounted, emphasising that the unconventional arrangement has been a "game changer" for them. "It works great for us. We're, like, so much happier."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kaley confessed that she doesn't seek outside validation of her parenting choices.

The actress started dating Tom, 43, in 2022. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Matilda, in March 2023 and got engaged the following year.

"I really don't. I don't give a f**k. I have heard everything about me," she smiled. "I have heard great things. I've heard terrible things. I've been made fun of. I've been loved. And this has been my whole life. So you think I give a s**t if someone cares that I handed my two-year-old an iPad? Don't care."

Kaley is currently promoting her new TV miniseries, Vanished. Co-starring Sam Claflin, the mystery drama is streaming on MGM+.